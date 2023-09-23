The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson will take on the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 117 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 640 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.295 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Cal Quantrill (3-6) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Quantrill has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Allen Steven Cruz 9/20/2023 Royals L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Grayson Rodriguez 9/22/2023 Orioles W 9-8 Home Shane Bieber Dean Kremer 9/23/2023 Orioles - Home Cal Quantrill John Means 9/24/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Allen Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds - Home Logan Allen Hunter Greene 9/27/2023 Reds - Home Lucas Giolito Andrew Abbott 9/29/2023 Tigers - Away Shane Bieber - 9/30/2023 Tigers - Away - -

