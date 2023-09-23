The Baltimore Orioles (95-59) will rely on Adley Rutschman when they visit Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (74-81) at Progressive Field on Saturday, September 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The Orioles are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+120). The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: John Means - BAL (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs Cal Quantrill - CLE (3-6, 5.26 ERA)

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Guardians Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 51 (67.1%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 38-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (74.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Orioles went 1-4 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (44.6%) in those games.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 12-20 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

