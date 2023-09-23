The Baltimore Orioles (95-59) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Cleveland Guardians (74-81) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send John Means (0-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (3-6) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Means - BAL (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (3-6, 5.26 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.26 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.26, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.

Quantrill is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the season.

Quantrill will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

In three of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cal Quantrill vs. Orioles

He will take the hill against an Orioles offense that ranks sixth in the league with 1351 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .427 (ninth in the league) with 180 total home runs (15th in MLB action).

Quantrill has a 16.62 ERA and a 2.308 WHIP against the Orioles this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .421 batting average over one appearance.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Means

The Orioles will send Means to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run.

He has an ERA of 3.60, a 0.67 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.100 in two games this season.

Means has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

