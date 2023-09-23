Kent State vs. Fresno State: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 23
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) are overwhelming 27.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0). The game has an over/under of 48.5 points.
Fresno State ranks 63rd in total offense (400.3 yards per game) and 52nd in total defense (319.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Kent State ranks 14th-worst in total yards per game (302.3), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 103rd in the FBS with 394.7 total yards surrendered per contest.
Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Fresno, California
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Fresno State
|-27.5
|-110
|-110
|48.5
|-110
|-110
|-5000
|+1400
Week 4 MAC Betting Trends
- Western Michigan vs Toledo
- Ohio vs Bowling Green
- Georgia Southern vs Ball State
- Eastern Michigan vs Jacksonville State
- Tulsa vs Northern Illinois
- Akron vs Indiana
- Buffalo vs Louisiana
- Central Michigan vs South Alabama
Kent State Betting Records & Stats
- Kent State has covered the spread once in two games this year.
- The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 27.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Kent State has hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
- Kent State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Kent State has been at least a +1400 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
Kent State Stats Leaders
- Michael Alaimo has recored 491 passing yards, or 163.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.7% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with three interceptions.
- Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 238 yards, or 79.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.
- Jaylen Thomas has totaled 71 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.
- Trell Harris has totaled 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 208 (69.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has one touchdown.
- Chrishon McCray has put together a 105-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 15 targets.
- Justin Holmes' nine targets have resulted in eight grabs for 83 yards.
- Matt Harmon has collected one sack to pace the team, while also picking up one TFL and six tackles.
- Kent State's top-tackler, Devin Nicholson, has 22 tackles and three TFL this year.
- D.J. Miller Jr. has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has seven tackles and one pass defended to his name.
