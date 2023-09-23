MAC opponents will clash when the Ohio Bobcats (3-1) meet the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Ohio vs. Bowling Green?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Bowling Green 21, Ohio 16

Bowling Green 21, Ohio 16 Ohio has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

The Bobcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

Bowling Green has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Falcons have played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (+13.5)



Bowling Green (+13.5) Ohio has covered the spread twice in 2023.

Bowling Green has one win against the spread in two games this year.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44.5)



Under (44.5) Ohio and its opponents have not combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 44.5 points this season.

Ohio averages 16.8 points per game against Bowling Green's 22.7, amounting to five points under the game's point total of 44.5.

Splits Tables

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 42.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 27 22 29.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 51 Implied Total AVG 37.5 37.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

