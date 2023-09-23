The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 55.5 is set for the contest.

Ohio State has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 20th-best in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). Notre Dame has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking ninth-best in points per game (46.0) and 14th-best in points surrendered per game (11.8).

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Week 4 Big Ten Betting Trends

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Ohio State has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Ohio State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Ohio State has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Buckeyes a 60.0% chance to win.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 815 yards (271.7 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 69.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 191 yards on 30 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 19 times for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 14 catches for 304 yards (101.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 188 yards so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 167 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Hero Kanu leads the team with 1.0 sack, and also has 1.0 TFL and four tackles.

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State's leading tackler, has 20 tackles and one sack this year.

Denzel Burke has a team-high one interception to go along with one pass defended.

