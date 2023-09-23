The Toledo Rockets (2-1) play a familiar opponent when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl in a MAC clash.

Toledo ranks 36th in scoring defense this year (16.7 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 40.0 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Western Michigan is putting up 355.3 total yards per contest (90th-ranked). It ranks 97th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (388.0 total yards surrendered per game).

Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Toledo Western Michigan 428.7 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.3 (93rd) 293.3 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.0 (93rd) 197.7 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (41st) 231.0 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.0 (114th) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (32nd) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 554 passing yards, completing 64.5% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 144 yards (48.0 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 28 times for 191 yards (63.7 per game), scoring three times.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 137 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 119 yards so far this campaign.

CC Ezirim's three catches have turned into 79 yards.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek has racked up 278 yards on 70% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 41 yards .

Jalen Buckley has rushed for 311 yards on 52 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has totaled 115 yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack has collected 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 132 (44.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times.

Anthony Sambucci has caught three passes and compiled 79 receiving yards (26.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Austin Hence has racked up 68 reciving yards (22.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Toledo or Western Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.