Toledo vs. Western Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Toledo Rockets (2-1) will play their MAC-rival, the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The Broncos will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Western Michigan matchup.
Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Toledo vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-20.5)
|54.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-20.5)
|54.5
|-1400
|+800
Week 4 Odds
Toledo vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Toledo has won one game against the spread this season.
- Western Michigan has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Toledo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
