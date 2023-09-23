The Toledo Rockets (2-1) will play their MAC-rival, the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The Broncos will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-20.5) 54.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-20.5) 54.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Toledo has won one game against the spread this season.

Western Michigan has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150

