The Toledo Rockets (2-1) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The point total is set at 53.5 for the outing.

Toledo owns the 36th-ranked defense this year (16.7 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best with 40 points per game. Western Michigan has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 17th-worst in points (17.3 per game) and 15th-worst in points surrendered (35.3 per game).

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN+

Toledo vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -20.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

One of Toledo's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Toledo has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Toledo has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.

The Rockets have an implied moneyline win probability of 92.3% in this matchup.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 554 yards (184.7 ypg) on 49-of-76 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 144 rushing yards on 36 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has racked up 191 yards on 28 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 137 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has caught 10 passes for 119 yards (39.7 yards per game) this year.

CC Ezirim's three receptions are good enough for 79 yards.

Judge Culpepper paces the team with four sacks, and also has three TFL and five tackles.

Dallas Gant, Toledo's leading tackler, has nine tackles this year.

Nate Bauer has a team-high one interception to go along with nine tackles and one pass defended.

