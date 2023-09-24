Amari Cooper has a good matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans give up 281.5 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Cooper has posted a team-leading 127-yard campaign so far (63.5 yards receiving per game), reeling in 10 passes on 17 targets.

Cooper vs. the Titans

Cooper vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed two opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 281.5 passing yards per game yielded by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans' defense ranks 14th in the league with three passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Cooper Receiving Insights

Cooper has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Cooper has been targeted on 17 of his team's 69 passing attempts this season (24.6% target share).

He has 127 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 67th in league play with 7.5 yards per target.

Cooper does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

