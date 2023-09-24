Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 3 contest against the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Cooper's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 3, Cooper has 10 receptions for 127 yards -- 12.7 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 17 occasions.

Keep an eye on Cooper's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Amari Cooper Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Groin

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Browns this week: David Njoku (DNP/rest): 6 Rec; 72 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 10 127 9 0 12.7

Cooper Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.