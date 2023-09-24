Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 3 contest against the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Cooper's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 3, Cooper has 10 receptions for 127 yards -- 12.7 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 17 occasions.
Amari Cooper Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Groin
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- David Njoku (DNP/rest): 6 Rec; 72 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Browns vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|17
|10
|127
|9
|0
|12.7
Cooper Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
