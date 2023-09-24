The Cleveland Browns (1-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Browns vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Browns Insights (2022)

The Browns racked up 21.2 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.1 per matchup the Titans surrendered.

The Browns averaged just 2.5 fewer yards per game (349.1) than the Titans allowed per matchup (351.6) last season.

Cleveland rushed for 146.5 yards per game last season, 69.6 more than the 76.9 Tennessee allowed per outing.

The Browns turned the ball over 21 times last season, one more turnover than the Titans forced (20).

Browns Home Performance (2022)

The Browns' average points scored in home games (22.5) was higher than their overall average (21.2). But their average points conceded at home (20.8) was lower than overall (22.4).

At home, the Browns racked up 361.4 yards per game and conceded 337. That's more than they gained (349.1) and allowed (331.2) overall.

Cleveland accumulated 203.1 passing yards per game at home (0.5 more than its overall average), and gave up 210.1 at home (13.9 more than overall).

The Browns' average yards rushing at home (158.3) was higher than their overall average (146.5). And their average yards allowed at home (126.9) was lower than overall (135).

The Browns converted 41.2% of third downs at home (3.1% higher than their overall average), and gave up 39% at home (0.5% lower than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Cincinnati W 24-3 CBS 9/18/2023 at Pittsburgh L 26-22 ABC 9/24/2023 Tennessee - CBS 10/1/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/15/2023 San Francisco - FOX 10/22/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS

