The Tennessee Titans (1-1) go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns (1-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Browns and Titans recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Browns vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 3.5 39.5 -175 +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Browns vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

The Browns and their opponents went over 39.5 combined points in 13 of 17 games last season.

Cleveland's outings last season had an average total of 43.2, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Browns were 7-9-0 against the spread last season.

The Browns won 42.9% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-4).

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Cleveland went 2-2 (50%).

Tennessee Titans

The Titans combined with their opponents to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 17 games last season.

Tennessee had a 42.3-point average over/under in its contests last year, 2.8 more points than the total for this game.

Against the spread, the Titans were 8-6-0 last season.

Last season, the Titans won three out of the 10 games in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Tennessee won one of its five games when it was the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Browns vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Browns 21.2 18 22.4 20 43.2 13 Titans 17.5 28 21.1 14 42.3 8

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 40.4 45.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 21.9 25.1 ATS Record 7-9-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-1 4-3-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-3 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-6 2-1 2-5

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 41.3 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 22.3 24.4 ATS Record 8-6-0 2-4-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.