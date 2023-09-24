Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (96-59) and Cleveland Guardians (74-82) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on September 24.

The Guardians will call on Triston McKenzie (0-1) versus the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (14-9).

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 70 times this season and won 37, or 52.9%, of those games.

This season Cleveland has won 41 of its 79 games, or 51.9%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 641 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

