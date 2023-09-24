Guardians vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (96-59) and Cleveland Guardians (74-82) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on September 24.
The Guardians will call on Triston McKenzie (0-1) versus the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (14-9).
Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 70 times this season and won 37, or 52.9%, of those games.
- This season Cleveland has won 41 of its 79 games, or 51.9%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 641 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Steven Cruz
|September 20
|@ Royals
|L 6-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
|September 21
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 22
|Orioles
|W 9-8
|Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
|September 23
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Cal Quantrill vs John Means
|September 24
|Orioles
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
|September 27
|Reds
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Andrew Abbott
|September 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs TBA
|September 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
