Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Ryan O'Hearn at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 118 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.380).

The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (641 total runs).

The Guardians rank 24th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.

Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the second-lowest average in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.95 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.297).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Triston McKenzie (0-1) starts for the Guardians, his third this season.

His last time out came on Saturday, June 10 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Allen Steven Cruz 9/20/2023 Royals L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Grayson Rodriguez 9/22/2023 Orioles W 9-8 Home Shane Bieber Dean Kremer 9/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Home Cal Quantrill John Means 9/24/2023 Orioles - Home Triston McKenzie Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Greene 9/27/2023 Reds - Home Lucas Giolito Andrew Abbott 9/29/2023 Tigers - Away Shane Bieber - 9/30/2023 Tigers - Away - - 10/1/2023 Tigers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.