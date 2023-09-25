Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Cleveland Browns are eighth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2200.
Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200
Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Browns games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last season.
- At home last year, the Browns were 4-4. On the road, they were 3-6.
- When the underdog in the game, Cleveland went 3-6. As favorites, the Browns went 3-4.
- The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Browns Impact Players
- Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).
- In 17 games a season ago, Kareem Hunt ran for 468 yards (27.5 per game) and three TDs.
- Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
- In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett delivered 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.
Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Browns Player Futures
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|W 24-3
|+2500
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|L 26-22
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|W 27-3
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+550
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.