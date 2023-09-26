Gabriel Arias vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Reds
|Guardians vs Reds Odds
|Guardians vs Reds Prediction
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .211 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Arias has had a hit in 49 of 101 games this season (48.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (14.9%).
- He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 101), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year (17.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.9%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 27.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.191
|AVG
|.230
|.272
|OBP
|.282
|.276
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|14
|57/16
|K/BB
|54/12
|3
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.78).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 217 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.24 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.24, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.