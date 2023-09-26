On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .211 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Arias has had a hit in 49 of 101 games this season (48.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (14.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 101), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 games this year (17.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.9%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 27.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 48
.191 AVG .230
.272 OBP .282
.276 SLG .429
7 XBH 18
3 HR 7
12 RBI 14
57/16 K/BB 54/12
3 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.78).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 217 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.24 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.24, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
