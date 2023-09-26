On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Arias is hitting .211 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Arias has had a hit in 49 of 101 games this season (48.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (14.9%).

He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 101), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this year (17.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.9%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 27.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.

Home Away 51 GP 48 .191 AVG .230 .272 OBP .282 .276 SLG .429 7 XBH 18 3 HR 7 12 RBI 14 57/16 K/BB 54/12 3 SB 0

