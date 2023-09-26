Tuesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (74-83) and Cincinnati Reds (80-77) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on September 26.

The Guardians will give the ball to Lucas Giolito (8-14, 4.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.24 ERA).

Guardians vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • The Guardians have won 37, or 52.1%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Cleveland has a record of 41-39, a 51.2% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
  • Cleveland has scored 642 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 20 @ Royals L 6-2 Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
September 21 Orioles W 5-2 Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
September 22 Orioles W 9-8 Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
September 23 Orioles L 2-1 Cal Quantrill vs John Means
September 24 Orioles L 5-1 Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
September 26 Reds - Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
September 27 Reds - Shane Bieber vs Andrew Abbott
September 29 @ Tigers - Shane Bieber vs TBA
September 30 @ Tigers - Cal Quantrill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
October 1 @ Tigers - Triston McKenzie vs Reese Olson

