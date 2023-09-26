TJ Friedl carries a three-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (80-77) game versus the Cleveland Guardians (74-83) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Progressive Field.

The Guardians will call on Lucas Giolito (8-14) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (4-6).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (8-14) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.70 and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .238 in 31 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 31 starts this season.

Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

The Reds have scored 741 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 184 home runs, 15th in the league.

The Reds have gone 5-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Greene (4-6) takes the mound first for the Reds in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.

Greene is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.

Greene will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

In five of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

