On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .309 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 78 of 116 games this year, with multiple hits 41 times.

Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (13.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven home a run in 51 games this season (44%), including more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (35.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .311 AVG .308 .355 OBP .351 .458 SLG .529 17 XBH 29 7 HR 10 37 RBI 58 35/16 K/BB 32/15 4 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings