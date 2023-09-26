On Tuesday, Myles Straw (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 17 doubles, three triples, a home run and 40 walks while hitting .227.

In 78 of 139 games this year (56.1%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (15.8%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Straw has driven in a run in 25 games this season (18.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (2.9%).

In 31.7% of his games this year (44 of 139), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 72 .203 AVG .248 .263 OBP .312 .261 SLG .306 10 XBH 11 0 HR 1 13 RBI 16 46/17 K/BB 50/23 4 SB 14

Reds Pitching Rankings