Steven Kwan vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Reds
|Guardians vs Reds Odds
|Guardians vs Reds Prediction
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.376) thanks to 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.
- In 69.1% of his 152 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 49 multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has homered (3.3%, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Kwan has driven in a run in 39 games this season (25.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 74 of 152 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|74
|.250
|AVG
|.295
|.332
|OBP
|.357
|.337
|SLG
|.416
|21
|XBH
|26
|2
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|33
|45/37
|K/BB
|27/31
|10
|SB
|9
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (217 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.