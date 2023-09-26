The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.376) thanks to 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.

In 69.1% of his 152 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 49 multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has homered (3.3%, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate).

Kwan has driven in a run in 39 games this season (25.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 74 of 152 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 74 .250 AVG .295 .332 OBP .357 .337 SLG .416 21 XBH 26 2 HR 3 21 RBI 33 45/37 K/BB 27/31 10 SB 9

Reds Pitching Rankings