Cam Gallagher vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Cam Gallagher (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .130 with six doubles and four walks.
- Gallagher has picked up a hit in 29.4% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 5.9% of them.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 51 games this season.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in five games this year (9.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 51 games so far this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.097
|AVG
|.158
|.125
|OBP
|.188
|.113
|SLG
|.224
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|7
|21/2
|K/BB
|23/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.79 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (8-5 with a 3.70 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, with 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
