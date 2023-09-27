On Wednesday, Cam Gallagher (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Read More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .130 with six doubles and four walks.

Gallagher has picked up a hit in 29.4% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 5.9% of them.

He has not hit a long ball in his 51 games this season.

Gallagher has driven in a run in five games this year (9.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 51 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .097 AVG .158 .125 OBP .188 .113 SLG .224 1 XBH 5 0 HR 0 0 RBI 7 21/2 K/BB 23/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings