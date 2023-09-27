Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .210 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 49 of 102 games this year (48.0%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (14.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 102), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 17.6% of his games this season, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.

He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Other Guardians Players vs the Reds

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .188 AVG .230 .269 OBP .282 .273 SLG .429 7 XBH 18 3 HR 7 12 RBI 14 59/16 K/BB 54/12 3 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings