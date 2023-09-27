Guardians vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (74-84) against the Cincinnati Reds (81-77) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-6) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (8-5) will get the nod for the Reds.
Guardians vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-5.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 37 out of the 72 games, or 51.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has a record of 28-29, a 49.1% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Cleveland has scored 649 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 22
|Orioles
|W 9-8
|Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
|September 23
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Cal Quantrill vs John Means
|September 24
|Orioles
|L 5-1
|Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|L 11-7
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
|September 27
|Reds
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Andrew Abbott
|September 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs TBA
|September 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|October 1
|@ Tigers
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Reese Olson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.