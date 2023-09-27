Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will look to get to Andrew Abbott when he starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +110. A 7.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Guardians vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 2-5.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 37 of the 72 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (51.4%).

Cleveland has a record of 22-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (44.9% winning percentage).

The Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has played in 156 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-86-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-39 33-45 28-28 46-56 52-50 22-34

