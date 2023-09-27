Josh Naylor vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .308 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (79 of 117), with multiple hits 41 times (35.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16 games this season (13.7%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 12 contests.
- In 41 of 117 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.309
|AVG
|.308
|.351
|OBP
|.351
|.452
|SLG
|.529
|17
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|58
|35/16
|K/BB
|32/15
|4
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 220 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Abbott (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.