Myles Straw -- hitting .200 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .230 with 18 doubles, three triples, a home run and 41 walks.

In 56.4% of his 140 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In 17.9% of his games this season, Straw has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (2.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 44 games this year (31.4%), including eight multi-run games (5.7%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 72 .210 AVG .248 .272 OBP .312 .271 SLG .306 11 XBH 11 0 HR 1 13 RBI 16 46/18 K/BB 50/23 4 SB 14

Reds Pitching Rankings