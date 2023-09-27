The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.373) thanks to 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 122nd in the league in slugging.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 105 games this season (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.

Looking at the 153 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (3.3%), and in 0.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.5% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 74 of 153 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 74 .246 AVG .295 .328 OBP .357 .331 SLG .416 21 XBH 26 2 HR 3 21 RBI 33 45/37 K/BB 27/31 10 SB 9

Reds Pitching Rankings