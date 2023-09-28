At +2500 as of September 28, the Cleveland Browns aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Browns are 10th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The Browns have had the 14th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +3500 at the start of the season to +2500.

With odds of +2500, the Browns have been given a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland has two wins against the spread this season.

The Browns have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by allowing just 163.7 yards per game. They rank 10th on offense (366.3 yards per game).

The Browns sport the 11th-ranked offense this season (24.3 points per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking best with just 10.7 points allowed per game.

Browns Impact Players

Deshaun Watson has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 per game), completing 63.7%, with four touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Also, Watson has run for 83 yards and one TD.

Jerome Ford has rushed for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In the passing game, Ford has scored two times, with five receptions for 58 yards.

Amari Cooper has 17 catches for 243 yards (81.0 per game) and one TD in three games.

In the passing game, Elijah Moore has scored zero times, hauling in 15 balls for 128 yards (42.7 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, the Browns' Myles Garrett has compiled eight tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks in his three games.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1800 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +550 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600 11 November 19 Steelers - +3500 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +20000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +40000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000 17 December 28 Jets - +15000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1800

