Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Allen County, Ohio this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Celina Senior High School at Bath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Spencerville at Allen East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Harrod, OH

Harrod, OH Conference: Northwest Conference

Northwest Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cory-Rawson at Perry High School