Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Allen County, Ohio this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Celina Senior High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spencerville at Allen East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Harrod, OH
- Conference: Northwest Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cory-Rawson at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.