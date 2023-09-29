If you reside in Ashtabula County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Pymatuning Valley at Fairport Harding High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fairport Harbor, OH

Fairport Harbor, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Conneaut High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Conneaut, OH

Conneaut, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Valley High School at Thomas W Harvey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Painesville, OH

Painesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Edgewood High School - Ashtabula