After hitting .120 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has six doubles and four walks while batting .128.

In 28.8% of his 52 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 52 games this season.

Gallagher has driven in a run in five games this year (9.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 52 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .092 AVG .158 .119 OBP .188 .108 SLG .224 1 XBH 5 0 HR 0 0 RBI 7 22/2 K/BB 23/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings