Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Champaign County, Ohio this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Kenton Ridge at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Urbana, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.