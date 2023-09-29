In the matchup between the BYU Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, September 29 at 10:15 PM, our projection model expects the Cougars to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+1.5) Over (49.5) BYU 28, Cincinnati 27

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bearcats a 54.5% chance to win.

The Bearcats have posted one win against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Two of the Bearcats' three games have hit the over.

Cincinnati games average 53 total points per game this season, 3.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

When they have played as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Cougars are 1-1 against the spread.

Out of Cougars two games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average total for BYU games this season is 2.3 more points than the point total of 49.5 in this outing.

Bearcats vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 30.8 21.3 32 21.3 27 21 BYU 30 21.3 27.5 8 32.5 34.5

