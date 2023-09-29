The BYU Cougars (3-1) host a Big 12 clash against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU is putting up 30 points per game on offense (62nd in the FBS), and ranks 51st defensively with 21.3 points allowed per game. Cincinnati ranks 57th in the FBS with 30.8 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 51st with 21.3 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Cincinnati vs. BYU Key Statistics

Cincinnati BYU 488 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (109th) 336.8 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (47th) 214.8 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 61 (128th) 273.3 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.5 (48th) 6 (68th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 970 yards on 77-of-124 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 186 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 328 yards, or 82 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson has racked up 340 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Braden Smith has 13 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 198 yards (49.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dee Wiggins' 13 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 187 yards (46.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,017 yards (254.3 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

LJ Martin has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 223 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Aidan Robbins has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 29 yards (7.3 per game).

Isaac Rex's leads his squad with 260 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 34 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has put together a 227-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 28 targets.

Darius Lassiter has racked up 17 catches for 200 yards, an average of 50 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed BYU or Cincinnati gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.