The BYU Cougars (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) in a matchup on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cougars favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. Cincinnati matchup in this article.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Cincinnati vs. BYU Betting Trends

Cincinnati has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

BYU has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.