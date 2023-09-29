Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Clermont County, Ohio this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wilmington High School at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton Massie School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Goshen, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clermont Northeastern at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanchester High School at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
