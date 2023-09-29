Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Delaware County, Ohio this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Delaware County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Delaware Hayes at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Walnut at Worthington Kilbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckeye Valley High School at St. Charles Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.