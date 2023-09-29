Guardians vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (76-83) and the Cleveland Guardians (75-84) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 29.
The probable starters are Joey Wentz (3-11) for the Tigers and Cal Quantrill (3-7) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have been victorious in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a mark of 33-42 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (653 total).
- The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Orioles
|W 9-8
|Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
|September 23
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Cal Quantrill vs John Means
|September 24
|Orioles
|L 5-1
|Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|L 11-7
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
|September 27
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Andrew Abbott
|September 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joey Wentz
|September 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|October 1
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Eduardo Rodríguez
