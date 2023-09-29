Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers square off against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 121 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 653 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Cleveland has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Cleveland has the ninth-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.302 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill (3-7) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He has eight quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Quantrill has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Orioles W 9-8 Home Shane Bieber Dean Kremer 9/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Home Cal Quantrill John Means 9/24/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Home Triston McKenzie Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds L 11-7 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Greene 9/27/2023 Reds W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Andrew Abbott 9/29/2023 Tigers - Away Cal Quantrill Joey Wentz 9/30/2023 Tigers - Away Triston McKenzie Eduardo Rodríguez 10/1/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Eduardo Rodríguez

