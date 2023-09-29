On Friday, September 29 at 6:40 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (76-83) host the Cleveland Guardians (75-84) at Comerica Park in the series opener. Joey Wentz will get the nod for the Tigers, while Cal Quantrill will take the mound for the Guardians.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Guardians have -110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Wentz - DET (3-11, 6.45 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (3-7, 5.13 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Guardians Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 23 out of the 38 games, or 60.5%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 28-15 (65.1%).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious 33 times in 75 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+260) Tyler Freeman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.