The Detroit Tigers (76-83) will attempt to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Cleveland Guardians (75-84) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Tigers will call on Joey Wentz (3-11) against the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (3-7).

Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wentz - DET (3-11, 6.45 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (3-7, 5.13 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.

Quantrill has collected eight quality starts this season.

Quantrill is trying to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cal Quantrill vs. Tigers

The opposing Tigers offense has the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.379) and ranks 24th in home runs hit (162) in all of MLB. They have a collective .235 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 1262 total hits and 28th in MLB play scoring 643 runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Tigers this season, Quantrill has a 0 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .190.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

The Tigers will hand the ball to Wentz (3-11) for his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, a 2.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.616 in 24 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Wentz has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Joey Wentz vs. Guardians

The Guardians are batting .250 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .381 (28th in the league) with 121 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Guardians to go 7-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in 10 2/3 innings this season.

