Guardians vs. Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 29
The Detroit Tigers (76-83) will attempt to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Cleveland Guardians (75-84) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
The Tigers will call on Joey Wentz (3-11) against the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (3-7).
Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Wentz - DET (3-11, 6.45 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (3-7, 5.13 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
- Quantrill has collected eight quality starts this season.
- Quantrill is trying to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cal Quantrill vs. Tigers
- The opposing Tigers offense has the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.379) and ranks 24th in home runs hit (162) in all of MLB. They have a collective .235 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 1262 total hits and 28th in MLB play scoring 643 runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Tigers this season, Quantrill has a 0 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .190.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Wentz (3-11) for his 19th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, a 2.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.616 in 24 games this season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Wentz has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Joey Wentz vs. Guardians
- The Guardians are batting .250 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .381 (28th in the league) with 121 home runs.
- The left-hander has allowed the Guardians to go 7-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in 10 2/3 innings this season.
