Hardin County, Ohio has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hardin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mt. Victory, OH

Mt. Victory, OH Conference: Northwest Central Conference

Northwest Central Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenton High School at Wapakoneta High School