Josh Naylor vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Josh Naylor (hitting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while batting .308.
- In 67.8% of his games this year (80 of 118), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (34.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 118), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (44.9%), with more than one RBI in 24 of those contests (20.3%).
- He has scored in 41 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.309
|AVG
|.308
|.354
|OBP
|.351
|.450
|SLG
|.529
|17
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|58
|35/17
|K/BB
|32/15
|4
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (3-11) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-11 with a 6.45 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 6.45 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.