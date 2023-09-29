On Friday, Josh Naylor (hitting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while batting .308.

In 67.8% of his games this year (80 of 118), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (34.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 118), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (44.9%), with more than one RBI in 24 of those contests (20.3%).

He has scored in 41 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .309 AVG .308 .354 OBP .351 .450 SLG .529 17 XBH 29 7 HR 10 39 RBI 58 35/17 K/BB 32/15 4 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings