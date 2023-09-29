Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Knox County, Ohio this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Loudonville High School at Fredericktown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fredericktown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.