Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Lake County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Pymatuning Valley at Fairport Harding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairport Harbor, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School - Painesville at Eastlake North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Eastlake, OH
- Conference: Western Reserve Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Valley High School at Thomas W Harvey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Painesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Edgewood High School - Ashtabula
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ashtabula, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shaker Heights High School at Mentor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mentor, OH
- Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
