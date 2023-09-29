Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Licking County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Licking County, Ohio is happening this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Licking County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Linden McKinley at Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
