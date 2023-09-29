Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Logan County, Ohio this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Logan County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Indian Lake at Benjamin Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bellefontaine, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellefontaine High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
