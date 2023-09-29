Support your favorite local high school football team in Logan County, Ohio this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Logan County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Indian Lake at Benjamin Logan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine, OH Conference: Central Buckeye Conference

Central Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellefontaine High School at Tecumseh High School