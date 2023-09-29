Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Monroe County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Monroe County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Shenandoah High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Woodsfield, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
